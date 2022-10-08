Police have charged two men after the theft of five firearms from a property north of Clunes.
The pair are accused of gaining access to a rural home on the Ballarat-Maryborough Road at Dunarch on Monday October 3, before ransacking the main bedroom, taking jewellery and antique coins.
Police allege the men then found the keys to a firearms safe in the bedroom.
On Wednesday, officers spotted the two men towing an allegedly stolen vehicle in High Street, Maryborough.
Local police intercepted the vehicle, recovering a shotgun and rifle taken during the Dunarch burglary.
Maryborough police said both were loaded at the time of intercept.
Two Melton West men - aged 33 and 21 - were arrested in Maryborough and charged with offences including burglary, possessing a traffickable quantity of firearms as well as theft of firearms and a motor vehicle.
The 33-year-old has been kept in custody and will face Bendigo Magistrates' Court on January 11, while the 21-year-old will also face Bendigo court at a later date.
After further enquiries, the Western Region Crime Squad executed a search warrant on a Peter Place home in Melton West on Thursday,
Detectives seized three shotguns - which were the remaining allegedly stolen firearms.
Police also seized firearm related material belonging to the first two firearms found at Maryborough.
The allegedly stolen jewellery and antique coins were also recovered.
Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Jade Gercovich from the Western Region Crime Squad said the arrests would dramatically enhance safety across the wider community.
"Illicit firearms have a devastating impact," she said.
"We know they are a great enabler of serious and organised crime.
"They feature strongly in a range of offending such as drug manufacture and trafficking, homicides, armed robberies, extortions, aggravated burglaries, carjackings and family violence.
"We are absolutely committed to reducing harm caused by illicit firearms across Western Victoria.
"Our team will continue to target firearm-related crime to keep the community safe."
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
