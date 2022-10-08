The Courier
Home/Video
Watch

Roads blocked in Ballan and Lal Lal after heavy rain

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated October 8 2022 - 2:09am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Werribee River at Ballan has reached its highest level this year - peaking just below "moderate" flood status.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.