The Werribee River at Ballan has reached its highest level this year - peaking just below "moderate" flood status.
The river burst its banks on Friday night at Spencer Road - one of the main arterials to new estates in the north-west corner of town.
The road was closed as a result, but the water had subsided by Saturday morning.
Moderate flooding in Ballan is defined as 2.3m, while major flooding is 3.2m.
As of early Saturday, Ballan was the worst-affected Bureau of Meteorology river height station along the Werribee.
A Watch and Act alert was issued for the Werribee on Saturday, but had been removed by midday.
Similar alerts were still active for the Avoca River which starts at Mt Lonarch and flows north towards Kerang.
Harris Road near Lal Lal Falls - a notorious flooding hotspot - was also closed to traffic.
Meanwhile, work has subsided for the State Emergency Service, which was inundated with requests for help on Thursday night and Friday morning.
Between midnight and midday Saturday they received only three requests for help across the Grampians region - including one for a fallen tree at Daylesford.
The big wet has caused significant activity in waterfalls across the region, including Sailors Falls in the Hepburn Shire.
According to the Bureau, Ballarat has a 10 per cent chance of rain on Sunday, zero on Monday, 30 per cent chance on Tuesday - and 95 per cent on Wednesday.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
