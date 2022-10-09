The Courier

Ballarat boxer Victor Nagbe secures maiden Australian Super Welterweight title

Greg Gliddon
Updated October 9 2022 - 6:54am, first published 6:00am
Ballarat's Victor Nagbe is now the Australian Super Welterweight champion after outpointing Adrian Rodriguez. Picture supplied

BALLARAT has a new national champion with boxer Victor Nagbe securing his maiden Australian title, outpointing Adrian Rodriguez to become Australian Super Welterweight Champion.

