BALLARAT has a new national champion with boxer Victor Nagbe securing his maiden Australian title, outpointing Adrian Rodriguez to become Australian Super Welterweight Champion.
Nagbe, 28, won a points decision to move to a 5-0 record and wasted little time in calling for fights against the likes of Ben Mahoney and Nikita Tsyzu.
Nagbe said he needed to push away from Rodriguez' strengths in order to secure the win.
"It was a pretty hard fight, the guy is pretty tough and everyone said he was going to win, but my team and I believed in ourselves," he said. "It was a hard day in the office that's for sure.
"My plan was to fight him from the outside, he'll always want to throw more punches at you, so I was just trying to beat him by keeping it clean and technical from the outside and make sure he doesn't get into my range and space, get him out of his comfort zone."
Already the WBC Australasian champion, the win catapults Nagbe into his first Australian championship and lifts his national ranking to number six, up from 11.
Born in Liberia, Nagbe now spends much of his time in Ballarat. He has already conquered the kickboxing world as a three-time kickboxing and muaythai world champion.
Nagbe defeated former IBF World Champion Sam Soliman last year in Melbourne.
His victory on Friday night should now open the doors to more lucrative fights in coming months.
"This means a lot to have the belt because people will now want to come and fight me for it," he said. "As the Australasian champion, people were still able to go around me. So now, if you want to be the best you'll have to come and fight me now.
"Right now we're looking at looking possibly fighting in November. Koen Mazoudier, who's ranked number four in Australia, I understand is keen for a fight.
"Ben Mahoney (Australian number one), there's a chance we might get a chance to fight by the end of the year on the Gold Coast."
Nagbe said his immediate plan was to have this week off back in Ballarat to recover.
