The Dan O'Sullivan-trained Berkeley Square was an unlucky fourth in Saturday's Group 1 Caulfield Gunieas (1600m).

By Greg Gliddon
Updated October 8 2022 - 7:05am, first published 7:00am
English Riviera wins the Thoroughbred Club Stakes at Caulfield. Photo by Scott Barbour/Racing Photos

The Dan O'Sullivan-trained Berkeley Square is expected to push on to the AAMI Vase on Cox Plate Day, then a possible tilt at the Victoria Derby after an unlucky fourth in Saturday's Group 1 Caulfield Gunieas (1600m).

