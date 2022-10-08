The Dan O'Sullivan-trained Berkeley Square is expected to push on to the AAMI Vase on Cox Plate Day, then a possible tilt at the Victoria Derby after an unlucky fourth in Saturday's Group 1 Caulfield Gunieas (1600m).
The three-year-old missed the start and consequently was forced to sit further back in running than would have been planned in Saturday's classic.
He then got boxed in on the home turn, stuck behind eventual race winner, the James Cummings-trained Golden Mile, who kicked with 300m to go.
Eventually Berkeley Square got going with just over 100m to run, and made up noticeable ground, but was unable to sneak into a placing.
But one thing that was clear from the run is that the youngster looks set to be crying out for longer distances, with the 2040m AAMI Vase on Cox Plate day looking an ideal race.
"He was slow out and got further back than we wanted and he never got a chance in the run home, but he finished off really well," O'Sullivan said. "The winner was just rolling around in front of him and he couldn't get to the outside of it the way we wanted to.
"Her ran really well, it was just a shame he got so far back when he missed the start."
O'Sullivan said after the AAMI Vase, he would wait and see how the horse goes before deciding on a Victoria Derby with the 2500m distance for a young three-year-old at the forefront of his mind.
While O'Sullivan will need to wait a little bit longer for his first Group 1, it was a great day for Ballarat trainers Tony and Calvin McEvoy who cheered Blake Shinn aboard English Riviera, holding off a fast-finishing Mumbai Jewel to win the Group 3 Thoroughbred Club Stakes over 1200m.
The 3-year-old filly will now likely head to the Group 1 Coolmore Stud Stakes (1200m) at Flemington on Derby Day.
"The 1200m was a bit of a query, because she's a very fast filly and was vulnerable at the end of races, but we had good faith she would run out a solid 1200m which she did today," Calvin McEvoy said.
"The plan will be to talk to the owners first but the aggressive play is to go to the Coolmore where I think she does go better down the straight, or there's a listed race at Moonee Valley," he said.
"But she's now a Group 3 winner and only beaten 1.4 lengths in the Blue Diamond, so I think she's that type of quality filly. Even a placing in the Coolmore would be a great result for her value going forward."
