Reported workplace mental health injuries are rising in Ballarat, according to concerning new data from WorkSafe released for World Mental Health Day.
In the Central Highlands region - which includes Ballarat, Moorabool, Golden Plains, Hepburn, Pyrenees, and Ararat local government areas - almost 16 per cent of injury claims were for "mental injury" in 2021-22.
There were 1042 claims in this region alone, making up 15.8 per cent of total claims, and continuing the trend from last year.
It's above the state total, which is at 15.1 per cent, a jump from 13.1 per cent the previous year.
There are fears that work-related mental injuries will grow to a third of all WorkSafe claims by the end of the decade, according to a media release, which noted mental injuries made up just nine per cent of claims before 2009.
In the Central Highlands region, the proportion has decreased slightly from 2018-19, but the total number of claims has increased from 887 in 2018-19, rising steadily through COVID-19.
The healthcare and social assistance industry recorded the highest number of claims in the Central Highlands, at 62 - a slight drop from 79 in 2020-21 - but concerningly, the public administration and safety industry increased from 25 claims to 40.
WorkSafe is calling on employers to "take the initiative" to prevent hazards, noting the same legal obligations apply to make sure workplaces are psychologically safe, as well as physically safe.
It defines a work-related mental injury as someone experiencing harm other than physical harm - it could be caused by bullying, conflict, stress, trauma, workplace violence or sexual harassment, "or simply being asked to take on too much work without appropriate support".
The agency's health and safety executive director Dr Narelle Beer said there was no excuse for an unsafe workplace.
"Typically, mental injuries have a longer recovery time. Just 40 per cent of workers with mental injury are back on the job within six months, compared with almost three quarters of workers who are physically hurt," she said.
"This has repercussions for employers, who lose valuable workers at a time when many businesses are struggling to fill roles.
"But most importantly, being out of work for longer periods of time compounds the pressure and the personal cost for injured workers and the people that love them."
In Ballarat, several initiatives are under way to increase access to mental health care, from grassroots organisations to state government-sponsored acute beds, but Dr Beer said more must be done to avoid new injuries in the workplace.
"In recent years we have seen a rising tide of work-related mental injuries - one that threatens to build to a tsunami if we don't act," she said.
"While every workplace injury is troubling, work-related mental injuries present unique challenges.
"Anxiety, depression, lost confidence after trauma - these injuries can be every bit as debilitating as the damage we can more easily see."
