Firies battle boggy terrain to get to ute fire

Firefighters across Ballarat's north have struggled to get to a stolen ute found on fire in muddy, steep terrain in a hard-to-find location.
Fire Rescue Victoria said it was fortunate the Nerrina blaze on Saturday morning largely burnt itself out.
Large trucks from Glen Park and Ballarat City were unable to get into the area, hampered by wet ground.
The alarm was raised at 8.41am Saturday when a triple-zero caller reported thick black smoke in bushland north of the Ballarat bypass.
CFA firefighters said the incident was initially believed to be in the Doodts Road overpass area, but was later found on a track near the end of Monte Street, next to a freeway fence.
The fire was traced to a maroon Mazda four-door ute, stolen overnight.
Invermay CFA volunteers were able to find the fire and extinguish what was left with help from a crew in a Glen Park ultralight (Nissan Patrol base) fire vehicle.
Glen Park firefighters said there was evidence the ute was driven up a steep hill but had slid back down, hitting a tree before the fire.
The scene has been taped off and Ballarat Police are investigating.
Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
