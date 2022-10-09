The Hop Temple's annual fun run is back to raise a thirst - though it's only a run around the block, and you don't have to run it, and everyone gets a medal and a beer at the end.
The 600 metre - yes, metre - Hopathon took a couple of years off because of COVID-19, but it's back and better than ever, all to raise money for Grampians Health's Special Care Nursery at the Ballarat Base Hospital.
It's a cause close to Clare Banwell's heart - her twin boys and youngest Poppy all had stays in the nursery.
"It's important to have such a vital hospital that can give a service like Melbourne does, close to families," she said.
"It can be daunting anyway, but to have a hospital equipped to have babies so young and premature is really important."
Hop Temple's Brian Taylor said it was a family-friendly event where the pub always pulls out all the stops.
More than $8500 was raised for the hospital in 2019, and the aim is to beat that total this year.
"Most of us know someone who's had to be cared for in the nursery, or have a connection in some way, so there's nothing better than seeing the magic work they do there, to care for these children and families," he said.
"This brings the Ballarat community together, we want (the ward) to be able to treat locals in the area, and not have to go to Melbourne, that's the most important thing."
The Hopathon runs again on November 5 - tickets are available online, and include a free beer, a finisher's medal, headband, and T-shirt.
After the run, there'll be live music and a full menu all day at the pub.
