Hopathon 2022: Ballarat's shortest fun run back to raise money for Grampians Health Special Care Nursery

By Alex Ford
Updated October 10 2022 - 4:28am, first published October 9 2022 - 11:00pm
Hop Temple's Shadyn Pihama and Jordan McPhan (left and right), with Clare, Poppy, Max, Harvey, and Chris Banwell. Picture by Kate Healy

The Hop Temple's annual fun run is back to raise a thirst - though it's only a run around the block, and you don't have to run it, and everyone gets a medal and a beer at the end.

