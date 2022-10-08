South Australian-owned Encipher reinforced the strength of Emma Stewart's Cardigan stable by leading home a quinella for the premier trainer in the group 1 $150,000 Victoria Oaks at Melton on Saturday night.
Encipher ($1.80 favourite) held out stablemate Petillante ($5.50), with Amore Viita ($8) third.
Encipher finished off the 2760m with 27.6 and 27.5-second 400m sectionals.
This gives Stewart four wins in the Victoria Oaks, with her first being Beauty Secret 10 years ago.
Kate Gath took the winning drive - securing her first Victoria Oaks victory.
"I haven't won an Oaks before, so to win one is good to tick off the bucket list,' she said.
"I knew Petillante was three fence and it would get home really good.
"Once we got that cheap sectional it was her race to lose. "
Encipher completed a winning treble for Stewart, who also scored with Tough Tilly ($5) in the group 3 $30,000 Make Mine Cullen, 1720m, and Hes Ideal in the group 3 $30,000 Vicbred Platinum Pace ($2.70 favourite), 2240m.
Tough Tilly had the better of stablemate and boom mare Ladies In Red ($1.40), leading all the way.
The duo have enjoyed a great rivalry throughout their careers, with Tough Tilly now boast an outstanding record for 12 wins in 24 starts for $484,000. Treachery ($7.50) charged home for third in the mares' feature to give Stewart a trifecta.
The treble takes Stewart to 51 metropolitan wins for the season.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
