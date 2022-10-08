The Courier

Group 1 age classic headlines treble for Ballarat stable

By David Brehaut
Updated October 9 2022 - 3:13am, first published October 8 2022 - 9:37pm
Kate Gath urges Encipher to the line in the group 1 Victoria Oaks at Melton on Saturday night. Picture by Stuart McCormick.

South Australian-owned Encipher reinforced the strength of Emma Stewart's Cardigan stable by leading home a quinella for the premier trainer in the group 1 $150,000 Victoria Oaks at Melton on Saturday night.

