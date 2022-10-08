Just Believe rises to group 1 success for Myrniong stable

Just Believe has gone to career-best form since joining the Myrniong stable of Jess Tubbs and Greg Sugars.
In just his fourth start for the team, Just Believe ($7) captured his first group 1 success in the $75,000 Bill Collins Trotters Sprint, 1720m, at Melton on Saturday night.
It came on the back of consecutive group 2 victories in the Shepparton and Kilmore Cups.
He also ran a career-best 1:55.9 after sitting outside the leader and then resisting Ollivici ($3.50), while $2.25 favourite Queen Elida ran on for third.
Just Believe was bred by Cardigan-based Yabby Dam Farm, which leases out the six-year-old.Sugars said the win helped cap a remarkable period of success for their stable.
"It has been a sensational past 12 or 18 months for our stable and probably way beyond what we could have dreamed of," Sugars said.
They also had Better Eclipse finish third in the Victoria Cup.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
