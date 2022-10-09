Rock N Roll Doo gives Stanley and James career high in Victoria Cup

Victorian harness racing has a new superstar.
Burrumbeet pacer Rock N Roll Doo ($4.40) reinforced his status by dominating a talent-laden $300,000 Victoria Cup, 2240m, at Melton.
Trainer-driver Michael Stanley bullied the best horses in Australasia to cap an incredible month for his maturing four-year-old, which added the group 1 to Kilmore Cup and Caduceus Classic demolition jobs.
"I think he is (special), we've been telling everyone who wants to hear," Stanley said.
"We felt we had the most versatile and strongest horse in the race.
"He travelled so strong throughout. He's a switched-on racehorse."
Off only a modest early pace, Rock N Roll Doo was in a class of his own in the run home, doing all the work outside the leader before following a 27.6-second third 400m sectional with a 26.8 run to the line for a three-metre win from the Emma Stewart-trained Honolua Bay ($4.60).
Better Eclipse ($3.60 favourite) was third to give Ballarat stables the trifecta. He is trained by Jess Tubbs at Myrniong.
Rock N Roll Doo's performance thrilled his Ballarat owners Brendan and Anne James, who had been rewarded for their patience as the gelding has matured.
His record now stands at 12 wins from 29 starts for $395,000 in earnings.
"Unexplainable. I never ever thought I'd have one good enough to win it and to win it in that style," Brendan James said.
"To do it tough, to come around and sit outside the best group 1 horses in the land and to be able to finish off like that ... he's a beautiful animal.
"He's just a colossus of a horse.
"Let's hope he can hang together."
Stanley and the James have some big months to come with their star.
Rock N Roll Doo all but cemented plans to take on the New Zealand Cup on November 8.
"That's the dream isn't it," Stanley said.
"You don't get horses like this very often. We are up for a challenge and he's earned his right to have a crack.
"I'm sure he will go there and do us proud," he said.
"He's going," James said with regard to the New Zealand assignment.
"It was always our plans to go unless he disappointed us. He clearly hasn't done that.
"We think it's an opportunity of a lifetime to go."
While Stanley and the James, who race under the branding of BFJ Bloodstock, had won numerous feature races, each stated this was clearly their biggest moments in the sport.
Stanley has trained more than 500 winners, with this eighth group 1. He has more than 800 wins as a driver under his belt and seven group 1.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
