It might not have stretched all the way around Lake Esmond, but organisers are hailing the inaugural Circle of Solidarity event for Mental Health Month a success for other reasons.
Gathering hundreds of people to hold hands around the lake was always a big ask, though there was a positive feeling in the air as the crowd made their way around.
For a moment, there was nothing but birdsong and the quiet rumble of traffic, before the circle erupted into a cry of "solidarity".
The bigger impact was in making resources available to people experiencing mental health difficulties - even knowing support is out there can help in the long-run, and there were stalls full of information and friendly faces from across the city able to help in a variety of ways.
Daniel Richards, a member of the Ballarat Mental Health Collective who came up with the idea, said that's what it was all about.
"I just want to thank everyone for coming - it started off as a dream, and to see it come to reality, it's just surreal," he said.
"I'm just so happy the people that came and supported all the stalls.
"We're aiming for bigger next time, and hopefully that's the case, next year we'll get more people."
On Wednesday, the Collective is urging everyone in Ballarat to dress in bright colours or perform an act of kindness for Brighten Up Ballarat, while the annual art exhibition is currently on show at Ballarat Community Health - a fundraising auction is under way.
For more information, head to the Collective's Facebook page.
