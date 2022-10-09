The Courier

Ballarat Mental Health Month: Inaugural Circle of Solidarity raises awareness for services

AF
By Alex Ford
October 9 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Attendees find a spot around Lake Esmond for the Ballarat Mental Health Collective's inaugural Circle of Solidarity on Sunday. Pictures by Luke Hemer

It might not have stretched all the way around Lake Esmond, but organisers are hailing the inaugural Circle of Solidarity event for Mental Health Month a success for other reasons.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AF

Alex Ford

Reporter

Reporter at the Ballarat Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.