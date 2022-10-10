Chances all round for hot starts to season | BHBR Tuesday Pennant Round 2 Preview

The Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Tuesday Pennant Division 1 returned to action last week, with reigning premiers City Oval picking up right where it left off last season.
A strong performance against Midlands saw City Oval claim top spot while Midlands fell to the bottom of the ladder, it is an unfamiliar place for last season's minor premiers who will be eager to bounce back against Victoria.
Teams that missed out on finals action last season in BMS, Clunes and Central Wendouree all kicked off their 2022-23 season in winning fashion and will be eager to make it two wins in a row on Tuesday.
Clunes has the opportunity to double its win tally from last season when it goes head-to-head with BMS on Tuesday.
Both sides have the chance to go 2-0 to start the year with BMS, which narrowly missed out on finals action last season, also recording an impressive win over Buninyong in the opening round.
Two finalists from last season match up on Tuesday when Midlands hosts Victoria, but only one of them heads into round two with a win to its name.
Midlands will not want to spend much longer down the bottom of the standings, especially with a round three Central Wendouree clash looming.
No strangers to time spent towards the bottom end of the ladder, Sebastopol's 2022-23 season did not get off to the start the players would have hoped, whereas Central Wendouree showed it is ready to be a top-four threat this season.
Central Wendouree will be motivated to start this season on a winning streak.
After going without victory in round one, neither Creswick or Webbcona will want to remain without a victory at the end of round two but one of them has to be.
Creswick was competitive in its opening round affair against Central Wendouree, and should find moments to build on from last week.
The reigning premiers wasted no time in showing who is the team to beat this season and now Buninyong, which lost to BMS in round one, prepares to battle the competition's best on Tuesday.
An unwanted 0-2 start could be coming Buninyong's way before an enticing round three clash with Clunes.
