Only a couple days after clinching the Australian Super Welterweight Title in Brisbane, new national champion Victor Nagbe was back at his Ballarat gym giving lessons to eager boxers.
Nagbe's community-first mindset runs proud throughout Victory Star Fitness, the gym he has been running in Ballarat for more than three years.
"When I first opened this gym I opened it as a place for me to train and as a place for local people to train with me as well," Nagbe said.
"There is a lot of passion for boxing in Ballarat. There are a lot of people who want to do it but they just don't have the right people to look after them.
"This gym would not have happened without the support of the great people of Ballarat."
Nagbe relocated from Melbourne to Ballarat in 2016, hoping to create a family-like culture in the boxing community that he felt was missing in Melbourne.
"The good thing about us here at Victory is we are all family-orientated, everyone knows everyone," Nagbe said.
"If one person is fighting then everyone else is supporting them. When I fought in Brisbane everyone was at the pub together watching the fight and sending me messages, it was unreal.
"It meant a lot to me seeing the support the gym showed. Everyone helps out each other and supports each other and there are a lot of good people here."
It makes bringing the eye-catching championship belt back to Ballarat all the sweeter.
"It is really special bringing the belt back to Ballarat and hopefully making sure it stays here," Nagbe said.
"I worked really hard for it and a lot of the support came from here so it's not just about me. This is a way to put Ballarat on the map for boxing."
Nagbe came out on top against Adrian Rodriguez on Friday in the super welterweight bout.
His victory opens the doors to more lucrative fights in coming months.
"This means a lot to have the belt because people will now want to come and fight me for it," he said.
"As the Australasian champion, people were still able to go around me. So now, if you want to be the best you'll have to come and fight me now.
Nagbe said his immediate plan was to have this week off back in Ballarat to recover and will likely return to the ring in December, but the 28-year-old is eyeing off an even bigger accomplishment next year.
"I want to win a world title while I'm living in Ballarat. That is the goal," Nagbe said.
"Hopefully by the end of next year we might have one to our name."
