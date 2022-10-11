The Courier

Midlands bounces back, BMS sneaks home | Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Tuesday Pennant round two reviews

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
October 11 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Harvey gets involved in the first-rink action on Tuesday.

After a sporting weekend riddled with cancellations across Ballarat, the rain stayed away on Tuesday for round two of the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Division One season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.