After a sporting weekend riddled with cancellations across Ballarat, the rain stayed away on Tuesday for round two of the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Division One season.
Midlands wasted no time in recapturing last season's form after beginning season 2022-23 with a loss to City Oval, taking all three rinks in its 77-42 triumph over Victoria.
It was a full team performance by Midlands on Tuesday, with both the first and third rink sides, led by Gregory Plier and David Speechley, winning by 15 shots.
Midlands' first win for the season sees it climb four spots on the ladder into sixth place, jumping above Victoria which falls to seventh.
Webbcona also claimed its first win of the season in a 47-77 victory over Creswick in which it won two rinks.
Colin Young and Sarah Braybook led Webbcona to a strong result in the opening two rinks, while Beth Huntley's third-rink side was able to win the final rink for Creswick.
Creswick now sits at the bottom of the ladder alongside Sebastopol, which took one rink in a 49-70 defeat to Central Wendouree.
Central Wendouree, BMS and City Oval are the only unbeaten sides after two rounds of action.
BMS' 17-31 first-rink triumph proved to be the difference in a nailbiting 61 (2) to 64 (14) victory which sees it rocket to the top of the ladder, while nothing separated Buninyong and City Oval who fought it out for a 53 (8) to 53 (8) draw.
