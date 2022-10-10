The Courier

CresFest 2023: First lineup announcement includes Kucha Edwards and While and Mathews

By Alex Ford
October 10 2022 - 1:00am
Tsvetina Arabajieva from Bulgari at last year's CresFest. Picture by Lachlan Bence

CresFest Folk and Roots Festival is back on in March 2023, and the first lineup is a doozy - singer-songwriter Kucha Edwards and UK duo While and Mathews top the bill ahead of a high-calibre set of acts from across Australia.

