CresFest Folk and Roots Festival is back on in March 2023, and the first lineup is a doozy - singer-songwriter Kucha Edwards and UK duo While and Mathews top the bill ahead of a high-calibre set of acts from across Australia.
Last year's inaugural festival, postponed because of COVID-19, brought music and colour to Creswick, and it's hoped it'll grow next year with new venues and surprises, including at the former University of Melbourne forestry campus, with its gardens and lake.
Festival director Judy Turner said following last year's Bollywood theme, punters should bring their dancing shoes for a Salsa-themed street party.
"For the music lovers, we're hoping they'll come out in double the numbers," she said.
"We heard from a lot of Ballarat locals who came to see the free stuff in the street, there'll be a lot of stuff for children and most of that will be free."
Highlights on the bill also include Bush Gothic, "re-imagining sounds", according to Ms Turner, and the return of Kavisha Mazzella, with an Italian-influenced show to remember.
There'll be a new ticketing system, with armbands providing access to venues for the whole weekend, and plenty more acts to be announced.
CresFest takes over Creswick on March 31 to April 2, with early-bird discount passes on sale now.
Organisers are also searching for volunteers, who'll get a free ticket for their time - to apply, or buy a pass, head online.
CresFest 2023 first lineup:
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.