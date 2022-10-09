Heritage Victoria has approved a permit to begin works near the Provincial Hotel in Ballarat Central, in preparation for a major office block facing Armstrong Street.
The permit allows development works in the Provincial's car park area to begin, to "accommodate at-grade parking (and) ramp access" at the new building on the opposite corner.
The works are subject to strict archaeological conditions, including reporting and artefact management, the report states.
If any artefacts of note are recovered, an Artefact Conservation Proposal must be submitted to Heritage Victoria.
The Armstrong Street office block, on Market Street corner, is not part of the heritage registration, and there are no plans to alter The Provincial itself.
Proposed in February, the four-storey multi-use building features a bold wooden facade, to be owned by PetStock.
As reported at the time, the new building would include three retail spaces on the ground floor and offices in the levels above.
