Man airlifted after Evansford buggy accident

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated October 9 2022 - 3:27am, first published 3:25am
Buggy rollover north of Ballarat

A man has been flown to the Royal Melbourne Hospital after he was ejected during a buggy rollover, north of Ballarat.

