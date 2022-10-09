A man has been flown to the Royal Melbourne Hospital after he was ejected during a buggy rollover, north of Ballarat.
The accident was reported on private property in Simpsons Lane Evansford at 11.59am on Sunday.
Ambulance Victoria said the man - in his 20s - was treated for upper body injuries including injuries and deep cuts to the head, face, back and arms.
Paramedics said the man was flown to Melbourne in a serious but stable condition.
No other people or vehicles were involved in the incident.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
