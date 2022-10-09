A family from rural South Australia has chosen Ballarat for what could be their last vacation together.
Elisa Heylbut has inoperable stage four cancer and the 41-year-old starts chemotherapy on Wednesday to give her extra time with her husband and two school-age sons.
"We have been to Sovereign Hill a few times before and absolutely loved it," she said.
"I thought we'd just go for my last holiday - before my first treatment, just in case that didn't go well."
The family spent the first week of October in Ballarat - together with elderly relatives from the other side of Melbourne.
"By coming to Ballarat, my boys have formed lasting memories," Mrs Heylbut said.
"The kids had a ball."
Even before their mother's diagnosis, life was challenging for the family.
"My younger son is seven and I don't think he fully understands what's going on with me, but our older son is 15 and has autism.
"He stays in the car when we go to things - but this time we stayed with nanny (from Melbourne) together in the caravan park at Ballarat - and he went everywhere with us, which was great to see.
"We went down the mine and bought lollies at Sovereign Hill and also checked out the Ballarat Wildlife Park..
"Nanny is quite sick herself and she was in a wheelchair."
It's a challenge. He is so angry at the moment. He usually yells at me a lot. I've got to stay positive.- Elisa Heylbut on dealing with cancer while raising a son with autism.
Mrs Heylbut said her elder son went to a mainstream school but could not read or write - and she feared for his future.
"It's a challenge. He is so angry at the moment. He usually yells at me a lot. I've got to stay positive.
"He also follows me around all the time. He's very attached - to the point where it can be annoying.
"He says it's because of the cancer and he doesn't want to lose me - but really, he has always followed me around."
Mrs Heylbut does not know how long she has left, but said every single day was a gift.
"I just try to stay as positive as I can," she said.
"It's just hard knowing that they can't save me now.
"I want to stay happy for my kids. I live for my kids - and it's hard for them."
"I treasure every day and I do stuff with the kids that I wouldn't normally do - like play with (toy) cars with my son."
With limited health and disability options in the Murraylands, the family are hoping they can find somewhere to live in the Ballarat-Hamilton region.
"It will all depend how much our house sells for.
"We want to move closer to family in Victoria. We originally moved to South Australia to be close to one of our relatives, but now they are gone and we have no one here for support."
"If we can find a new home and my health holds out, we'll only be about three or so hours from our (extended) family."
She said her regular trips to Royal Adelaide Hospital would be a four-hour round trip from their home near Tailem Bend.
She praised husband Tim - a pilot and musician - for his care and compassion across more than 20 years of marriage.
"My husband is amazing.
"He helps everyone.
"He was the carer for my pa, my brother and my mum before she died.
"He was there when she passed away 10 years ago - and now he is caring for me.
"He wonders why this is happening."
Mrs Heylbut said she had suffered lung disease for some time, but began coughing up blood in May.
She was told it was possibly an infection - but a severe pain in her back and two biopsies later, it turned out to be a rare form of cancer in both lungs.
"I'm the third generation of my family to have cancer. My grandmother had breast cancer, my mother died of lung cancer at 48 - and now I have it at 41.
"It's very young."
People wanting to help the Heylbut family can go to GoFundMe.com and search for 'Stage 4 Cancer Nightmare'.
Mr Heylbut wrote in his post: "I truly wish that every human on earth would be happy, healthy and all their dreams came true. With all my heart I wish this.
"I've never been so frightened in my life.
"And what is the prospect of my boys future without their mum?"
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
