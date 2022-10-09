What a difference a day makes.
The top of 2 metre flood markers were not even visible - let alone a Moorabool bridge - after tonnes of water surged down the Yarrowee River on Saturday.
Less than 24 hours later on Sunday, Kellys Road was still closed - and the bridge, impassable - but at least this time you could see it.
The deluge has left a muddy mess - and eroded gravel roads.
The low-lying concrete structure and wild river form a boundary between the Golden Plains and Moorabool shires at Grenville/Elaine.
By 3pm Sunday, much of the water had reached the Barwon River at Geelong, where minor flooding (2.4m) was recorded.
It was one of many roads closed around the Moorabool Shire over the weekend.
The Lal Lal Falls were seriously overflowing on Sunday - and so was the carpark, with visitors keen to see the spectacle.
Nearby Harris Road was closed, with the water leaving deep scars in the gravel surface.
But that failed to stop waterfall chasers keen to check out the Moorabool Falls nearby, with several cars driving around the road warning signs.
In Ballan, Spencer Road is now open after the Werribee River burst its banks on Friday night and Saturday morning.
Moorabool Council has also issued warnings about water on Muirs Road at Korobeit.
The region was hit with massive rainfall from Thursday night, leaving many communities inundated, and several people needing to be rescued from vehicles.
Heavy flooding was reported around Maryborough, while businesses and homes were flooded in Lexton.
On Sunday afternoon, watch and act flood warnings remained north of Ballarat, while advice messages on VicEmergency were still present to the north and south-east.
More rain is forecast from Wednesday, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
Never drive through floodwaters.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.