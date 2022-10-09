'These women were killed for daring to want to learn': Sturt Street vigil planned for slain students

The Ballarat Afghan Action Group will lead a Sturt Street vigil on Monday for 53 young students killed in a Kabul bombing.
BAAG's David McPhail said Ballarat had a large Hazari community - and many of those killed were young Hazari women seeking tertiary education.
The September 30 bombing took place in a senior high school during exams.
Another 80 people were injured in the blast.
The vigil gets going from 6pm Monday at the Queen Victoria Memorial outside the Town Hall.
The public are welcome to take part - and the vigil will include reflections from three young members of Ballarat's Afghan community.
"They were doing a preparatory exam in a co-educational senior high school, but the girls were sitting at the front of the room, separated by a petition from the boys," Mr McPhail said.
"The bomber detonated the weapon in the female area, but it injured many males as well. These women were killed for daring to want to learn.
"We also wish to acknowledge the trauma experienced by so many women and girls in Afghanistan - and express solidarity".
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
