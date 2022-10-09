The Courier

Ballarat to remember victims of exam massacre in Kabul school

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated October 10 2022 - 4:23am, first published October 9 2022 - 11:30pm
'These women were killed for daring to want to learn': Sturt Street vigil planned for slain students

The Ballarat Afghan Action Group will lead a Sturt Street vigil on Monday for 53 young students killed in a Kabul bombing.

