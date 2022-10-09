More than 300 people have converged on the Dean Recreation Reserve to watch the area's first dog trials in three years.
The winner of the 'Old Sniff Classic' - named after a Slim Dusty song - was Ross Creek man John Tuddenham with Tintagel Peter on 139 points.
Second was Connor O'Connell from Koroit with McConnell's Lad on 125, followed by another Koroit dog-handler - Barry Paton - with Maroing Murphy on 118.
Competitors included social worker and Catholic priest Peter Kerin, who was given a border collie several years ago - and became hooked on the breed.
"He didn't place this year, but he has been to every Dean dog trial since they began in 2013," organiser Brian Maher said.
The Salesian priest is a common sight at trials and shows around Victoria and says getting out into the country is a change from his work dealing with families at Melbourne's Don Bosco Youth Centre.
"Early in the week I was very apprehensive about how the event would go, but we've had a bigger crowd than I expected," Mr Maher said.
"They arrived from Melbourne, Bendigo and Warrnambool - and a lot of them had never been to a dog trial before.
"We asked them at the gate if they had ever seen something like this - and went out of our way to explain the rules of the competition and show them around."
He said MC Mark Fagan also made sure while commentating to explain what was going on for 'newbies'.
Bairnsdale man Norman Severs was the main judge.
"He really did an excellent job - and knew exactly what to look for," Mr Maher said.
"We hope he'll be back again soon."
A raffle on the day also raised money for Cops n Kids - a Ballarat charity camp that teams up off-duty police with children suffering life-threatening illnesses.
It was established in 1995 by retired Ballarat sergeant John Moloney, who drew the raffle, which raised around $450.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
