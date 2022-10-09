The Courier

Ross Creek team win big at first Dean dog trials in three years

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated October 9 2022 - 7:01am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fr Peter Kerin is a regular feature at country dog trials, including Sunday's event at Dean. Picture by Luke Hemer.

More than 300 people have converged on the Dean Recreation Reserve to watch the area's first dog trials in three years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.