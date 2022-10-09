Driver critical after accident west of Ballarat

A man has been flown to the Alfred Hospital in a critical condition with head injuries after a rollover west of Ballarat.
The first calls reached emergency services at 7.04pm Sunday, with reports of a driver in his 30s trapped in his Mitsubishi ute on the Woorndoo-Streatham Road at Streatham.
Ambulance Victoria said a woman in her 30s was also treated for an arm injury.
She was taken to Grampians Health Ballarat in a stable condition.
CFA crews turned up from Westmere, Nerrrin Nerrin and Streatham - as well as SES volunteers from Lismore, more than 50km away.
The CFA said firefighters were able to free the man and the incident was declared under control withon an hour.
SES crews provided lighting.
Police also attended.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
