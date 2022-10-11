Over the past two weeks, stargazers at the Ballarat Observatory have been peering up at the planet Jupiter as it passes by Earth.
The gas giant - the largest in our solar system - has made a rare close visit with Earth, its closest approach in 59 years.
The opportunity to see the planet up close came just in time for World Space Week, which ran from October 4 to 10.
Ballarat Observatory manager Judith Bailey said for the past two weeks the Earth, Jupiter and the Sun had been lined up, with Jupiter at its closest possible point to the Earth as it orbited the Sun.
She said this was called "reaching opposition", with Jupiter's furthest position being called "reaching conjunction".
"An opposition is when the planet is closest to us, on the further side of the sun from us," she said.
"A conjunction is when it is on the opposite side of the sun and it is the furthest away.
"Last Thursday Jupiter was in opposition and it was at its closest point in 59 years. We have been looking at it for the last couple of weeks. It is quite beautiful."
The theme for 2022's World Space Week was "space and sustainability".
This comes at a time many in the space faring industry consider a way to explore past our atmosphere while minimising the impact on those of us left at home.
Ms Bailey said an example was the launching of satellites into orbit - a process crucial for modern technologies.
"That is a big issue considering people like Elon Musk putting thousands of satellites up into space," she said.
Flying space junk was front of mind earlier this year when a solar storm disabled 40 SpaceX satellites - with some of the debris crashing down to earth in the Snowy Mountains.
"We want space to be sustainable. We have already got a lot of rubbish up there, bits and pieces that have broken off of satellites now orbiting around the planet," she said.
"Besides creating a lot of debris in our planet's oceans we are creating debris in out atmosphere."
Through astronomy, Ms Bailey said she had earned a greater awareness of the importance of sustainability.
"It is very hard to comprehend the enormous distances. It gives and immense humbleness of our time and position in time and space. I think that is the wonderful thing about astronomy." she said.
"We are all living together on one planet, and we have to co-exist.
"We are all on this tiny little blue dot, living together, and what a lovely little planet it is."
