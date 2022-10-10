Ballarat residents are being called to roll up their sleeves and donate, as demand for the golden part of blood reaches record levels.
Throughout the month of October, Lifeblood's Ballarat donor centre is undertaking a unique campaign to increase plasma donation at their site.
The donation drive is part of International Plasma Awareness Week, which looks to raise awareness about plasma collection, and its various uses.
Australian Red Cross Lifeblood regional partnerships account manager Steph Reynolds said plasma made up between 60 to 70 per cent of the Ballarat centre's collection - and was critically important in treating a range of conditions.
"Each week around Australia we need around 33,000 blood donations to ensure the patient demand is met," Ms Reynolds said.
"It can take up to 15 plasma donations for one treatment for one patient. Many of those patients will need ongoing treatment for life."
Plasma makes up about 55 per cent of blood, contains white blood cells, and is often the last line of defence for the bodies' immune system.
The bodily fluid has since overtaken whole blood donations as the type of donation most needed by patients, with more than 5000 plasma medications and transfusions sent to hospitals across the country every day.
Under the new campaign, Lifeblood is calling for 1600 plasma donors every day in October across the country.
"Each day around 60 to 70 per cent of our collections in Ballarat are plasma donations. That just goes to highlight the demand and need for plasma," Ms Reynolds said.
"Plasma is needed for so many different reasons. Some of those are to make lifesaving treatments and medicines for patients that do have autoimmune diseases."
Lifeblood has also started an information campaign looking to bust the oft-held misconception that people with tattoos cannot donate blood.
A survey conducted by Lifeblood found more than 15 per cent of Australians believe having a tattoo means you cannot donate.
As part of the campaign, Lifeblood enlisted four artists to design 12 temporary blood type tattoos - which donors can choose to get after their donations.
"If you have had a tattoo, do not rule yourself out - come in. We are giving out some really fun tattoos over October to our plasma donors, just to dispel that myth," Ms Reynolds said
Ms Reynolds said another common misconception was people thinking they were ineligible to donate blood if they had lived in the UK between 1980 to 1996 - as a result of the Mad Cow Disease outbreak.
"With quite in-depth research undertaken, it has been deemed that a risk is no longer there," Ms Reynolds said.
"We have already welcomed thousands of new donors because of that rule change. There are still thousands and thousands of more people."
She encouraged anyone considering blood donation to book an appointment with Lifeblood.
"A blood donation is needed every 18 seconds in Australia, and 34 per cent of all blood donations go to cancer patients.
"You just never know when it is going to be yourself or a loved one who is going to be on the receiving end," she said.
"What better way to give something back than become a blood donor now."
To make an appointment or learn more about donating plasma, call 13 14 95, visit lifeblood.com.au or download the Donate Blood App.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.