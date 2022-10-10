The Courier

Ballarat Lifeblood begins October campaign for plasma donations

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
October 10 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lifeblood Sessions Leader Rebecca Molloy with donor Leigh Purtell. Picture by Adam Trafford

Ballarat residents are being called to roll up their sleeves and donate, as demand for the golden part of blood reaches record levels.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.