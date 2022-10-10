The list of successful up-and-coming boxers in Ballarat continues to grow, with Xander Voigt clinching the Victorian Super Middle Weight Title on Sunday in remarkable fashion.
Born and raised in Ballarat, Voigt trains at Victory Star Fitness, where he is guided by Australian Super Welterweight Champion Victor Nagbe.
It was Nagbe who convinced Voigt into becoming a boxer.
"I met Victor one day a couple of years ago and it all started from there," Voigt said.
"I've loved boxing my whole life but Victor really pushed me into actually going for it."
Voigt boasts a 4-1 win-loss record through five fights, but no triumph was as important as Sunday's victory.
"The fight was four rounds so it was more rounds than I am used to but I paced myself and just played my own game and came out on top," Voigt said.
"My original opponent pulled out and I got a new match-up two days before the event so I had to change my whole preparation.
"I had to cut four kilograms in those two days so I didn't eat or drink for 48 hours. I had to be 81 kilograms but I was sitting at 85 so I came into the fight looking like a skeleton."
Voigt, a part of Boxing Victoria after earning the state title, now begins his quest to earn national recognition.
