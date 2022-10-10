The Courier

Xander Voigt joins ever-growing list of future boxing stars in Ballarat

By Edward Holland
October 10 2022 - 7:00am
Alexander Voigt of Victory Star Fitness boxing gym has won a Victorian title. Picture by Adam Trafford

The list of successful up-and-coming boxers in Ballarat continues to grow, with Xander Voigt clinching the Victorian Super Middle Weight Title on Sunday in remarkable fashion.

