Smokin' Romans remains Caulfield Cup to elect

Ciaron Maher and David Eustace continue to hold the ace card for Saturday's Caulfield Cup.
Smokin' Romans retains clear favouritism for the $5m group 1.
He is quoted $4.50 with Sportsbet's fixed odds.
New South Wales galloper Benaud ($7) is the only other in single figures among the final list of 32 nominations, with the field to be decided on Wednesday.
Smokin' Romans, which is trained out of the Cranbourne arm of the Maher-Eustace operation, went to the top of the betting market after winning the group 1 Turnbull Stakes at Caulfield on October 1 and has remained firm.
Maher and Eustace still also have Gold Trip, Persan, Grand Promenade, Interpretation and High Emocean as candidates for a Caulfield Cup start.
Gold Trip is on the fifth line of betting at $13.
Persan, Interpretation and High Emocean are based in Ballarat.
Persan is a $26 chance, but his form suggests he can run right up to the level that saw him finish third in last year's Caulfield Cup.
To carry 53.5kg, he is up just 0.5kg on the weight he carried into that minor placing, with
He has had four starts since last spring, having resumed in June.
The six-year-old's latest two efforts have been ideal lead-up runs, with a third in the group 3 JRA Cup, 2040m at Moonee Valley and then a fourth in the group 2 Herbert Power over the Cup distance of 2400m, at Caulfield on Saturday after racing up on the pace.
Meanwhile, Ballarat trainer Dan O'Sullvan has announced he will take Caulfield Guineas fourth placegetter Berkeley Square to the group 2 Moonee Valley Vase for three-year-olds over 2040m on Cox Plate day before deciding which race to target in Melbourne Cup Week.
Berkeley Square is second favourite behind Mr Maestro for the Victoria Derby to be run at Flemington on October 29.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
