Avoca Cup run among options for Ballarat stables | nominations

Coleraine Cup winner Sign of Ussuri is poised to chase more silverware on the country circuit.
Ballarat trainers Tony and Calvin McEvoy have nominated the six-year-old for the Moe Cup, 2050m, on Friday and Saturday's $30,000 Blue Pyrenees Estate Avoca Cup, 1860m.
Sign Of Usurri came from back in the field to capture the Coleraine Cup at his latest start on September 23.
The McEvoys have also nominated Resurge for the Moe and Avoca Cups.
Avoca Shire Turf Club has 452 entries for the seven races it has programmed, including 44 for the Cup.
As always Ballarat stables have a strong representation.
Michelle Payne has nominated Jukila and Sky Horse.
Jukila, which raced at this meeting three years ago, is preparing to resume from a break after being a last-start winner at Bendigo in June.
Sky Horse won back-to-back races at Cranbourne and Bendigo in August and then followed up with a second at Flemington two starts ago.
Payne is keeping her options open with this mare, having also nominated her for Moe on Friday, and Caulfield and Randwick on Saturday.
Country cups specialist Diplomac Jack is another looking to return for Ballarat trainer Thomas Carberry.
He has not raced since April.
Diplomac Jack won the 2021 Burrumbeet Cup and has since been placed in the Great Western and Coleraine Cups. He finished fifth in last year's Avoca Cup.
Wudzz is an interesting entry from the Henry Dwyer stable.
The lightly raced New Zealander has arrived in Australia after seven career starts and with back-to-back wins in April.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.