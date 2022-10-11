A Linton café is turning pink for October, as part of a month-long fundraising event towards breast cancer support and research.
Linton Takeaway hosted a morning tea on Monday, which saw more than 50 people come together for coffee, tea, biscuits and the chance to enter a raffle.
Organiser Cristine Gall said she was impressed by turn out from the community.
"I have had a close family member from years ago diagnosed with breast cancer," she said.
"There are quite a few in the community around here that are dealing with breast cancer at the moment. It is a good cause to raise money for."
The group of Linton residents ran a similar fundraiser in 2021 and raised around $1750.
Entries to the fundraiser's raffle are still open, and can be purchased at the Linton Takeaway store.
All proceeds from the event will go towards to the McGrath Foundation.
