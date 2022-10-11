Lucas residents are one step closer to consistent phone coverage in their own homes, but they say it cannot come quick enough.
The state government is fast-tracking six mobile phone towers in the area but it is not clear when these will be built.
For months, residents have been advocating for better coverage inside their homes.
One member of the Fix Lucas Mobile Reception Petition Team, Peter Skinner, said he was concerned for many different groups in the community, like his older neighbour who was unable to call him from inside the house.
"That is a real safety issue if something happens - you cannot communicate with them," Mr Skinner said.
He said he and his wife have had to keep track of the places in their house they could take calls from.
It changes often - sometimes right next to the window was best, other times they needed to be on their alfresco, they never knew, he said.
As Lucas grows, the issue gets worse - according to the 2021 census, 2994 people live in the suburb.
That is an increase of 1980 since 2016.
"The phone is bad now, but for every new family that comes into the area, there is further overloading," Mr Skinner said.
Telecom companies Telstra and Optus are both trying to build towers in Ballarat's west.
Plans for Optus sites on Endeavour Drive, Alfredton and Paddy's Drive, Delacombe have been submitted to council in September and July.
Telstra's regional manager Steve Tinker said in a statement an application for a site in Lucas would be submitted "in the coming weeks".
To encourage more mobile phone tower development across the state, the government had added more funding to their Connecting Victoria project.
Lucas is set to get six towers as part of the project and planning will start next year.
While the sites in Lucas are flagged as a priority, there is no specific dates decided yet.
The whole statewide project will be complete by 2026, the government says.
The team's Change.org petition received almost 800 signatures online and has attracted political attention, with both the incumbent Ripon MP Louise Staley and Labor candidate Martha Haylett flagging it as an issue.
Ms Staley suggested to the petition team they needed to collect signatures in hard copy form.
In a statement, she said she was proud to table the 607 signature petition to parliament on August 2.
Ms Staley said she was pleased to see concrete steps "appear" to be taking place.
"Despite constant campaigning over several years by so many Lucas locals, the Andrews Labor Government is only now saying anything at all about this issue - (46) days from the 2022 state election."
Martha Haylett said in a statement this was one of the most important issues she heard from many residents in Lucas when door-knocking.
She said she "advocated strongly" to the relevant ministers.
"We are doing what matters by improving mobile coverage here," Ms Haylett said.
Another Fix Lucas Mobile Reception Petition Team member Leah Heinrich said she was blown away by the community support and encouragement she had found in Lucas.
Ms Heinrich moved to Lucas at the start of the year and was shocked when she could not make consistent calls in the new estate.
"It was wonderful to see everyone come together and have a big push behind it," she said.
"I think it really showed the politicians and the telcos that we are serious."
Both Mr Skinner and Ms Heinrich said they encouraged affected residents to reach out to both sides of politics, to keep the pressure on the issue.
"We want something here, we desperately need it and if you cannot provide it then we are going to go find somebody that will," Mr Skinner said.
