Regional chambers of commerce have banded together to demand changes and improve opportunities outside of Melbourne, amid a skills shortage crisis.
In industries from hospitality and tourism, still recovering from the pandemic, to heavy manufacturing, no workforce is untouched by increasing cost-of-living and staff shortage pressures.
In Ballarat, many business sectors have noted the difficulty in attracting and retaining staff, from white collar and managerial roles to young people starting their first jobs in cafes and restaurants.
A walk down any Ballarat CBD street reveals several signs advertising positions available at a range of businesses.
Victorian Regional Chamber Alliance chair Jodie Gillett, head of Commerce Ballarat, said widespread staff shortages across the state are "holding back opportunities to do business, and shortages of affordable housing are amplifying the difficulties in attracting new staff".
Despite extra flexibility from many businesses, including restructuring production to fit shifts around school days, serious changes should be considered by the state and federal governments.
In a statement, the VRCA called for incentives for people on the aged pension to increase work hours without loss of benefits, increasing access to affordable childcare through rebates, and increasing the time for people to apply for work or holiday visas without needing to reapply.
"Businesses that are members of all of our regional chambers are excited about the opportunities in our regional areas, and the long term plans now being developed to support their growth and build a stronger state and country," Ms Gillett said in a statement.
"To get that process started though, we are keen to work with all levels of government as a priority, as there are some things that we must do right now."
In Ballarat, CE Bartlett chief executive Dave O'Brien said his business had begun offering in-house training to upskill new employees, noting everyone in the city was "competing for the same people".
"Currently Ballarat's pretty much at full employment," he said.
"Retention is as important, if not more important, than recruitment, to retain the skills in your business after you've expended time effort and dollars in someone, it's so valuable these days."
He said he agreed with the idea to allow more pensioners to re-enter the workforce part-time.
"There's such a skillset out there in recently retired people, who'd love to come in and work a couple of days a week, but they can't," he said.
"That's something that would help our industry no end."
The main problem identified by the VRCA is the lack of affordable housing in regional areas, amid rising rents and higher interest rates.
The VRCA called for state government control over short-term rentals amid a crushing shortage in many areas, echoing a proposal from the state Greens, while also "looking at stamp duty concessions for empty-nesters seeking to downsize", which would increase the supply of family homes.
The state government promised almost a thousand new jobs with a $19 million inclusive employment package at Monday's Jobs Victoria Conference, seeking to connect employers with people "facing barriers to employment".
This will include pre-employment and work-readiness training, according to a media release.
