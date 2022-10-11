The Courier

Ballarat's history of engines comes to life

Caleb Cluff
Caleb Cluff
October 11 2022 - 1:30am
This row of Jelbart engines is being towed along Dawson St by a Jelbart tractor in the early years of the Twentieth Century.

For almost a century Ballarat factories produced a cavalcade of steam, oil, diesel and petrol engines, tractors, farm machines and a host of other products - everything from wheat threshers, ploughs to the original HV McKay Sunshine Harvester.

Local News

