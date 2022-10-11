Ballarat's history of engines comes to life

For almost a century Ballarat factories produced a cavalcade of steam, oil, diesel and petrol engines, tractors, farm machines and a host of other products - everything from wheat threshers, ploughs to the original HV McKay Sunshine Harvester.
While that astonishing manufacturing history has disappeared, along with the great majority of its output, the Ballarat Engine and Machinery Preservation Society will be giving those interested in the past a chance to see some of these machines, restored to life, at their Best of Ballarat Rally at the Airport this coming weekend.
The heyday of Ballarat's machinery production extended from the end of the gold rushes until probably the 1930s, although companies such as Villiers continued until the 1980s, says society member Peter Bandy.
"Their factory was on the corner of Howitt and Gillies streets, where Holden-Isuzu is now," Mr Bandy says.
"They built a lot of small engines for different things like outboard motors and engines on pumps, and you even find a few old lawnmowers with Villiers Ballarat engines on them, so it's surprising what did come from from the Ballarat area."
In fact for all the big names like Ronaldson Bros and Tippett, Jas Smith, HV McKay and Jelbart, there were also dozens of small manufacturers, many of which had converted from their original roles as blacksmiths when the horse began to fade from the scene and the tractor rose to prominence.
This weekend's rally won't just concentrate on the engines, however. There will be displays of homewares and chemists' goods, clothing and printing paraphernalia, as well as displays by the Anson Association, U3A, the Air Force Association and other groups.
Over 5000 men trained as RAAF wireless operators out of Ballarat during World War 2, Mr Bandy says.
Of those, 1100 died in combat.
The Best of Ballarat rally is at the Ballarat Airport, 40 Mitchell Road this coming Sunday October 16, from 10 to 4. Admission is $5, with children free.
