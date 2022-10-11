The Courier

Tasmanian setting for sheaf tossing title defence

By David Brehaut
October 11 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Peterkin will be throwing for another national title in Tasmania.

Warrenheip's Andrew Peterkin will defend his Australian open sheaf tossing championship in Longford, Tasmania, on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.