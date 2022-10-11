Tasmanian setting for sheaf tossing title defence

Warrenheip's Andrew Peterkin will defend his Australian open sheaf tossing championship in Longford, Tasmania, on Saturday.
A long-time competitor, Peterkin secured the title last time the event was contested in 2019 before COVID-19 put the sport on hold.
He goes to Tasmania fresh from reclaiming the Victorian open title at Warracknabeal.
Peterkin had the better of reigning champion Daniel Schache from South Australia on Thursday.
He threw 11.5 metres to win the title for the 16th time from Schache (11m).
Schache's son Cooper (10.5m) finished third.
Other Warracknabeal Show results:
Novice handicap: Cooper Schache 10.5m, 2.5m handicap, total 12.75m; Isaac McPherson (Victoria) 10m, 2.25m, 12.25m; Craig Hobby (SA) 8m, 4m, 12m.
Open handicap: Cooper Schache, 10.5m, 5m, 15.5m; Sheridan Holland (SA) 10m, 3.75, 13.75m; Daniel Schache 11, 2.5m, 13.5m.
