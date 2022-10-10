Two more major expansions are coming to the Ballarat West Employment Zone, creating space for potentially dozens of new industries and hundreds of new jobs.
Stages three and four of the 438 hectare project, a collaboration between the City of Ballarat and the state government's Development Victoria agency, are now open for expressions of interest from businesses.
The greenfield sites are on the western side of the area, past the extended runway at the Ballarat airport and south of the Ballarat airfield complex.
In stage four, there are 10 sites on "connection road" from Liberator Drive, which is still under construction, between one and three hectares, with a single 13-hectare lot.
There are a further two 10-hectare lots north of Blind Creek Road, near the Ballarat-Skipton Rail Trail in stage three.
All are zoned for Special Use, focusing on industry.
Potential applicants would join businesses like Luv-A-Duck, PipeCon, and Kane Transportation at the site, with council and Development Victoria spruiking high levels of interest in the airport-adjacent stage two to the north.
Big players like George Weston Foods are also bringing new facilities to the site, with construction on a $132.9 million flour mill set to begin soon, while charity Foodbank will set up its Ballarat base nearby.
According to documents seen by The Courier, all of stage one and 60 per cent of stage two is sold or under negotiation.
Applications from businesses to Development Victoria close on October 31, with a bidding and approvals process to be completed by June next year and the land expected to be "delivered" in 2024.
"Contracts of sale and ancillary documents include special conditions that require purchasers of the land to make binding commitments to project objectives," the sale documents state.
Draft agreements include details like meeting employment targets within three years of settlement, and not being able to subdivide land for between five to 15 years.
It's understood these provisions are stop prospective buyers from landbanking, as greenfield industrial land becomes more scarce close to the city.
The BWEZ precinct, on Crown land, was chosen because of its close connections to key transport links.
As well as being located around the Ballarat airport, which will soon receive a runway extension, the site is adjacent to the Western Freeway and the purpose-built first stage of the Ballarat Link Road.
Council is intending to continue building the Link Road to connect to the Glenelg and Midland highways, providing another north-south link for the growing western side of the city - the state opposition has made an election promise to fully fund the road, which includes duplicating the first stage, while the state government has declined to match the promise.
The state government has announced funding for the BWEZ intermodal freight hub on the Ballarat rail line, in partnership with the federal government.
Early construction on this project, which will include rail sidings for containers, is under way, though an operator is still being sought, despite criticism from some freight industry players that the project would only use broad-gauge lines, instead of the standard-gauge line most freight runs on.
Council has also previously expressed interest in setting up a new recycling centre - more specifically, a materials recovery facility - at BWEZ, for its "circular economy precinct", though no state or federal funding has yet been allocated.
A materials recovery facility is listed as one of council's top three infrastructure priorities.
