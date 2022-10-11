One of the major expenses in the draft budget to be put before councillors this Wednesday is a $10.3 million increase in the 'landfill provision' for the Smythesdale tip site west of Ballarat.
The cost is connected to the provision of a new cell, or extension of the tip site, which was first proposed by the City of Ballarat in 2020.
At that time the council awarded a tender to Goldsmith Civil Engineering for the construction of the tip cell, at a cost of $4.46 million.
"Rubbish disposal is something Ballarat must do well," Cr Ben Taylor said at the time.
"We want a better circular economy but this is what we have to deal with in making sure we have the space available.
"It is frustrating that this is a cost, but this is a cost that we have to deal with."
Notes to council's annual financial report say the cost variance "primarily relates to the timing of cell construction at the Smythesdale Landfill site" with $1.5 million to be carried over into 2022/23 to complete this project."
While the site is in the Golden Plains Shire it is managed by the City of Ballarat and receives waste from Ballarat, as well as other regions.
In April 2021 The Courier reported amendments to the buffer zone around the tip site and other planning decisions, including tighter controls on the site which were being considered.
In a statement at that time, a Golden Plains Shire council spokesperson wrote that planning departments at both the City of Ballarat and Golden Plains had "discussed opportunities to better recognise the Smythesdale Landfill site and protect surrounding privately-owned land in local planning policy."
A 2018 report commissioned by Grampians Central West Waste and Resource recovery group highlighted "ongoing amenity issues" at the Smythesdale site.
It said: "These issues have arisen for a combination of reasons, including legacy issues relating to rural living subdivisions that have allowed dwellings to be developed in close proximity to the facilities."
The council has been approached for comment.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
