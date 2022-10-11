Authorities are warning Victorians to be prepared for major flooding, ahead of a "significant rain event" set to hit the state this week.
The Bureau of Meteorology estimates as much as 90 millimetres of rain could fall in the Ballarat region on Wednesday and Thursday, with higher totals expected elsewhere.
Premier Daniel Andrews said emergency services are preparing for major flooding across the state.
"It's not a minor rain event that we are forecasting," Mr Andrews said at the State Control Centre on Tuesday.
"There are a couple of hundred generators out of Laverton waiting to be deployed to communities who may lose power," he said.
"There are seven choppers that are on standby and more that can be accessed if we need those. They'll be forward deployed as well once we have a clearer picture of where the most significant rain event has, in fact, unfolded."
Meteorologist Kevin Parkin said the worst of the rain is likely to fall on Thursday.
"We have a significant rain event on Victoria's doorstep," Mr Parkin said.
"What I'm most concerned about is the intensity of the rain that will peak on the Thursday.
"So we've got a short-term flash flood risk as a result of the rainfall intensity, and then a longer term riverine flooding risk because it takes a while for some of the waters to find their way down Victoria's river systems."
It comes just as some families in the Ballarat region begin their arduous mop-up from last week's downpour, with some towns reporting as much as 90mm falling in the space of 90 minutes.
With many dams including the large Moorabool Reservoir at Bolwarrah and the largest in the region, Lal Lal Reservoir already spilling at 100 percent capacity this means water will flow directly into already sodden waterways.
By contrast the north flowing catchments including the Avoca and Loddon Rivers have experienced more significant flooding, with Charlton the latest town in the north to brace for much higher water levels.
And as parts of the country recover from unprecedented levels of rain, there's little comfort in the wider long-range forecast, with Australians told to brace for potential cyclones and even more flooding.
In its outlook for 2022 -23, the Bureau of Meteorology is warning there is an increased risk of tropical cyclones, tropical lows and major flooding across northern and eastern Australia.
"This season, we have a greater than 70 per cent chance of at least 11 tropical cyclones which is the long-term average impacting the Australian region," Senior Meteorologist Jonathan How said.
"Communities are urged to prepare now as there is an increased chance that the first tropical cyclone in the Australian region is likely to be earlier in the season."
The Bureau expects normal bushfire potential in eastern states, but an elevated risk of grass fire in southern Australia during the October to April cyclone season.
There is also an increased risk of prolonged heatwaves in southern areas with higher humidity.
While there's a normal risk of severe thunderstorms, there's a possible increase in thunderstorm asthma events.
Those events are triggered by storms after high grass growth in southern Australia, usually between October and December, when pollen levels are highest.
Northern Tasmania, Northern Victoria and Southern NSW have been warned of potential major flood risks.
Despite fewer tropical cyclones in recent years, Australia has never had a season without at least one tropical cyclone crossing the coast, since records began in the early 1970s.
with AAP.
