Another boost for Saints in CHFL

By David Brehaut
Updated October 10 2022 - 11:39pm, first published 11:00pm
Former Hawthorn rookie joins Carngham-Linton

Carngham-Linton's re-energisation in the CHFL has taken another giant stride forward with the signing of a former Hawthorn AFL rookie.

