Former Hawthorn rookie joins Carngham-Linton

Carngham-Linton's re-energisation in the CHFL has taken another giant stride forward with the signing of a former Hawthorn AFL rookie.
Alex Grima arrives at the Saints after playing with boom recruit Nick O'Brien at Strathmore in the Essendon District Football League.
Originally from Tasmania, Grima, 33, was a Hawthorn rookie in 2008 - spending the season with Box Hill in the VFL before going on to play with Glenelg in the SANFL in 2010-11 and South Fremantle in the WAFL 2012-13.
He moved to Strathmore in 2014.
Carngham-Linton coach Clayton Scoble said Grima was another huge signing for the Saints.
Scoble said securing such an experienced player added a whole new dimension to the dynamics - not only from a playing perspective, but also in leadership.
He said the younger players had already been looking forward to drawing on the AFL experience O'Brien had gained in his time with Essendon.
Scoble said getting brothers Nick and Dean O'Brien back to their home club and the addition of Grima and Tom Clark was exciting.
"There's real excitement among our players as well as supporters, and the wider community around the club."
Carngham-Linton begins pre-season on Monday, November 7, with Scoble keen to get his new-look player group together as soon as possible.
The Saint are looking to climb off the bottom of the ladder going through the past two seasons without a win.
