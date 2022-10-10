Ballarat commuters could pay less than the current cost of a Ballan ticket under a new state opposition policy.
Liberal leader Matt Guy caught the train to and from Ballan station to announce half price Vline fares if he wins the November 27 election.
He said the commitment included halving concession fares - and fares for replacement coaches would be free of charge.
At the current cost of $45.60 for an adult peak daily full fare between Ballarat and Southern Cross, the cost would be reduced to $22.80 - which is less than the equivalent current Ballan fare of $27.60.
"The Liberal and National parties' policy for Vline travellers is to halve fares on country trains and buses," he said.
"And then when you get to Ballarat or Geelong or Melbourne, you have a daily flat fare of 2-dollars for a full fare or or 1 dollar concession for travel around that city.
"This will help cut the cost of living.
"It'll cost about $185 million to do this but it will be money well-spent."
Mr Guy said the half-price fares plan would be fully costed and budgeted i a plan that would be released "before the election", but he did not give a timeline.
At the moment peak full-price adult fares to Melbourne will set you back:
Off-peak fares are significantly cheaper at the moment at $31.92 a day from Ballarat.
Ararat and Maryborough train fares are not divided into peak and off-peak.
Eureka Liberal candidate Paul Tatchell said 60 per cent of Moorabool workers commuted to Melbourne.
"I spoke to someone here (in Ballan) who spent $10,000 a year commuting to work," he said.
"If they can save $5000 a year on travel, that money will stay in our country community."
Mr Guy added that people should not have to pay for train services that failed to arrive:
"When you go to get the train and its a replacement bus, well we think that's unfair - we're going to make that travel free."
Shadow spoksperson for Public Transport Danny O'Brien said cheaper fares would also help tourism.
"The other part of this is tourism and getting people out into our wonderful Victorian regions," the former Ballarat journalist said.
"This is a good step in the right direction."
Earlier: V/Line train fares across Victoria will be slashed by half if the Liberal and National parties win the state election next month.
Opposition leader Matthew Guy said cheaper fares on regional train lines would be halved for at least four years and V/Line replacement bus services would be free of charge.
Under the proposed plan, a daily commuter travelling from Geelong to Melbourne would save $1762 a year, from Ballarat to Melbourne $2,074 a year and from Bendigo to Melbourne $2,408 a year.
"For regional Victorians, public transport costs can run into thousands a year," Mr Guy said.
"Our plan will cut this in half and allows households to put those savings into what really matters."
Opposition transport spokesman Danny O'Brien said the plan would be particularly beneficial to regional families.
"By halving V/Line fares, our plan will keep more money in regional Victorians' pockets, while at the same time stimulating tourism in regional Victoria," Mr O'Brien said.
"Travel costs shouldn't be a barrier to going about everyday life and under the Liberals and Nationals' plan, regional Victorians will get the cheap, easy commute they deserve."
It comes after the opposition announced over the weekend that Victorians could pay just $2 for all-day public transport if they win on November 26.
The $2 flat fare would apply to travel on the metropolitan train, tram and bus network, and on non-V/Line regional city and town services.
The program would cost $1.3 billion and last four years.
Professor Jago Dodson, director of urban research at RMIT University, told The Age on Sunday that free public transport was not the right solution and would mostly benefit the wealthier suburbs of melbourne and worsen social inequality.
But Professor Dodson also told the ABC there was merit in considering reductions to V/Line fares but he wanted politicians to think about he long-term effects it would have on the state's urban sprawl.
"We do need to be thoughtful as to whether we would just be subsidising people to live in the countryside and commute back to the CBD of Melbourne on a daily basis and encouraging that sort of regional suburbanisation."
Professor Dodson, said the money would be better spent on improving services.
"The best way to improve use of public transport is to improve the service and the coverage of the service," he said.
"The greatest proportion of the benefit of this fair cut will be experienced in the inner and middle parts of our cities where the public transport network is of good quality," he said.
Deputy Premier and Transport Infrastructure Minister Jacinta Allan suggested regional Victorians were getting the rough end of the stick under the differing coalition pledges.
"The Liberals are leaving behind regional Victoria again by asking us to pay up to 20 times more to use a train than people in Melbourne," the Bendigo East MP said.
"Previous Liberal National governments have cut regional train lines, closed regional stations and sold off public transport - if he gets the chance Matthew Guy will do the same again."
-AAP
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
