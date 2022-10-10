Kyneton race meeting moves to Ballarat synthetic

Ballarat Turf Club has picked up a second extra race meeting for its synthetic track within a week.
Racing Victoria has transferred a meeting scheduled for Kyneton on Thursday owing to the impacts of wet weather.
The Kyneton track has received 66mm rain in the past week and is rated a heavy9.
With 20-30mm forecast for Wednesday and 60-80mm forecast on Thursday, it is not expected that the track will be suitable for racing.
A Tatura meeting was moved to Ballarat last Friday.
