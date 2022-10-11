Western Bulldogs reveal new AFL Pride guernsey design

The Western Bulldogs have released their AFLW Pride guernsey to be worn against St Kilda in Ballarat on Sunday.
Designed by players in consultation with the Bulldog Pride supporter group, the guernsey reflects the transgender flag with the traditional red, white and blue hoops swapped for pastel blue, white and pink.
The rainbow progress pride flag is also on the back panel.
Players Issy Grant and Nell Morris-Dalton were heavily involved in the design process and could not be prouder to see it come to life.
"We had a few Zooms with the Bulldog Pride supporter group to ask them what they were passionate about, what they liked about previous jumpers, what they didn't like - and any issues they thought were super prevalent and wanted to touch on," Grant said.
"We then went back to the drawing table and found a way to represent what they wanted, and this design is what we came up with in the end," Morris-Dalton said.
"Obviously a lot of other jumper designs have featured the transgender flag, but usually in smaller kind of spaces
"We thought it'd be really awesome if we could make it the main part of the jumper," he said.
"We still need to do a lot of education around it too, so I think it's a good conversation starter."
The guernseys worn against St Kilda at Mars Stadium on Sunday will be auctioned off post-game.
The inaugural Pride Game was established by the Bulldogs and Carlton in 2018.
It has since evolved into a league-wide round dedicated to celebrating diversity and inclusion, and supporting the LGBTIQA+ community.
Bulldog Pride was established as an official club supporter group that aims to create a space where LGBTIQA+ Bulldogs supporters, their family and friends can come together and enjoy the footy in a safe environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.