The Courier

Western Bulldogs reveal new AFL Pride guernsey design

October 11 2022 - 12:30am
Western Bulldogs AFL players Nell Morris-Dalton and Issy Grant show off the new Pride guernsey. Picture by Nathan Lay/Western Bulldogs.

The Western Bulldogs have released their AFLW Pride guernsey to be worn against St Kilda in Ballarat on Sunday.

