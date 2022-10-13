Central Highlands Football League premiership coach Clive Raak is returning to a senior head coaching role.
He has been appointed to the top job at Trentham in the Maryborough Castlemaine District league.
Raak is a two-time coach of Hepburn.
The former Melton big man led the Burras from 2013 to 2015 and again in 2019, when he took them to a grand final.
He guided Hepburn to the 2013 CHFL premiership.
Raak also coached the CHFL senior representative side in the Vic Country championships.
He also took on an assistant coaching position at BFNL side North Ballarat in 2021.
Trentham was minor premier this year before losing a preliminary final to bow out of the premiership race.
The Saints have surrounded the Raak appointment with a series of re-signing announcements, including best and fairest Joel Cowan, who joined from Daylesford in 2019.
