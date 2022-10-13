The Courier

Raak takes on new role at Trentham

Updated October 13 2022 - 2:27am, first published 2:00am
Clive Raak is back in head coaching ranks at Trentham.

Central Highlands Football League premiership coach Clive Raak is returning to a senior head coaching role.

