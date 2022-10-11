How the west must be won: investment

In the lead-up to the 2018 election, Daniel Andrews put forward a vision for Melbourne's west that would see new Metro lines to Melton and Wyndham Vale, and new separated tracks to Ballarat and Geelong.
He said this would happen "only under a re-elected Andrews Labor government."
Well, the people of Victoria re-elected him, so now it's time for him to deliver on that promise.
Last Thursday, Andrews announced that the government would remove four level crossings by 2028 - three in built-up parts of Melton, and one key route south towards Tarneit - and pledged that if re-elected he would lengthen platforms along the Melton line to allow for 9-car VLocity trains, up from the 6-car trains that run today.
When pressed on the previous talk of electrification, he responded "Electrification simply cannot be delivered until you've got rid of level crossings."
Let's be clear - this is completely untrue. Electrified wires hang over level crossings all over Melbourne, and six new crossings were electrified just ten years ago, as part of the Watergardens-Sunbury electrification project.
There is no reason the Melton line couldn't be electrified first, and the level crossings removed later.
The PTUA has long called for two big improvements to the Melton line - electrification of the existing tracks, and adding a second express track pair so V/Line trains wouldn't get stuck behind stopping Metro trains.
Suburban and regional passengers cannot keep cramming onto the same trains till 2028.
This would not only mean we could run dedicated trains for both suburban and regional passengers, fixing the overcrowding issues, but it would mean quicker journeys for Ballaratians - zooming through the western suburbs instead of stopping at all those stations.
Ideally these express tracks would stretch all the way from Sunshine to Melton, and it is fair to say that these extra tracks couldn't be added in places where level crossings still exist.
But express tracks between Sunshine and Caroline Springs would be good enough as a first step - this is the busiest stretch of track, since we share it with Geelong trains, and its final level crossing is being removed as we speak.
A key consideration in the timing of these projects is not just the everyday pressures on the line, but the looming deadline of the Commonwealth Games.
In 2026, population growth in the western suburbs and in Ballarat itself will already be putting huge pressure on the line - even with the 50 percent capacity boost that 9-car trains would give the suburban section.
What will happen when we add tens of thousands of Commonwealth Games spectators into the mix? How will an already-strained system cope with that kind of surge?
The opening of the Melbourne Metro tunnel in 2025 will deliver the peak capacity we need to run Melton trains into the CBD - just in the nick of time for the Games.
Whoever wins government this November must make electrifying the line to Melton and adding express tracks from Caroline Springs to Sunshine their highest priority.
Ben Lever is the Ballarat convener of the Public Transport Users Association.
