Opinion: Ballarat train line electrification an election non-negotiable

By Ben Lever
Updated October 11 2022 - 8:57am, first published 7:00am
How the west must be won: investment

In the lead-up to the 2018 election, Daniel Andrews put forward a vision for Melbourne's west that would see new Metro lines to Melton and Wyndham Vale, and new separated tracks to Ballarat and Geelong.

