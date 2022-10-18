The wettest year since 2010-11 will see a widespread outbreak of noxious and prohibited weeds across the region, with more and more species becoming established and endemic.
While there are many problem weeds at the present time, one of the more obvious because of its striking purple flower is Echium plantagineum - commonly known as Paterson's Curse.
Native to regions around the western Mediterranean and naturalised in Australia between 1850 and 1900, it was introduced, as so many weeds were, as a garden plant.
A single plant produces over 5000 seeds which grow swiftly, developing a large, drought-resistant taproot. Paterson's Curse grows as a flat rosette, assisting them to outcompete other species.
Carngham resident Linda Hell has written to Victorian government departments and members of parliament for over a decade drawing attention to the spreading problem of Paterson's Curse, or Salvation Jane as it's known elsewhere in Australia.
"I drove from Carngham to Delacombe and starting from Carngham itself (on Carngham-Beaufort Road), down Haddon Road and then Racecourse Road, along Bells Road and into Delacombe, and saw Paterson's Curse sprouting in extremely large patches," Ms Hell said.
While a letter Ms Hell sent to politicians, local councils and government departments covered a myriad of concerns, it's the continual spread of Paterson's Curse which most concerns her.
"My daughter then drove me down to Sunshine and all the way along the Western Freeway. Again the weed is shooting; sadly many of the paddocks near Melton are now thick with bloom and soon will look the same as Echuca and Lavington in NSW, where this weed has taken over from fodder in every paddock.
"How absolutely devastating this has occurred, and sadly it appears not many people are even aware of it. Had anyone cared when I initially made contact with the various organisation we perhaps may have been able to stop the spread, but this is not overly important, it seems, to those who work in the offices. They turn their back on doing anything and push it onto someone else if at all possible."
Paterson's Curse is toxic to stock, and is regionally controlled in the North Central, Corangamite, Port Phillip and Western Port, Goulburn Broken, North East, West Gippsland, East Gippsland, Wimmera and Glenelg Hopkins catchments, meaning landholders 'have the responsibility to take all reasonable steps to prevent the growth and spread of regionally controlled weeds on their land,' according to Agriculture Victoria.
But what does 'reasonable steps' mean, given the increasing prevalence of the weed, which is also difficult to remove with spraying?
Detailed questions from The Courier to the Victorian Agriculture Department regarding the enforcement of notices for the removal of Patterson's Curse infestations received the following response from a spokesperson.
"Established weeds such as Paterson's Curse (Echium plantagineum L.) are widespread and can't be eradicated from Victoria," the spokesperson said.
"Agriculture Victoria adopts a range of approaches to assist landowners to comply with the CaLP Act, this includes providing information and advice on weed identification, best practice controls and implementing a range of compliance programs to support local community-led action."
Ms Hell says these responses show the departments are unwilling to actively combat the problem.
"Over the years I have contacted the Pyrenees Shire, Ballarat City Council, VicRoads and various other government departments, but as always happens with local council and government departments, they deflected blame and of course nothing has ever been done," she says.
