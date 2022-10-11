A controversial 'sky barrels' accommodation in Buninyong is once again before the City of Ballarat.
The amended plans, which were received by the council in late June and is currently being advertised, proposes to construct ten single-storey buildings which will accommodate a maximum of 20 people at any given time on Yendon No 2 Road, Buninyong.
Each building is set to comprise an open plan living area, bedroom, kitchen and bathroom.
Mr Penman originally wanted to create six independent buildings which would accommodate 12 people.
VCAT said the building being highly visible from the public realm towards the northern end of the site was also problematic.
Mr Penman's new proposal, which has been put forth with the assistance of Tullamarine-based Clement-Stone Town planners, aims to address the concerns of VCAT through a more "holistic" assessment.
Specifically, the accommodations have been relocated towards the central/southern end of the sites to "ensure minimal to no visibility from the northern public realm".
The former 'sky barrels' plans have also received an overhaul in design with a "more sympathetic architectural style" approach being taken and the elliptical-shape of each building eradicated.
The report said this would be beneficial as the buildings would sit "lower among the topography that is responsive to the surrounding base housing".
Dark and muted colours have also been implemented to assist with "subservient presentation" of the built forms within the natural landscaped setting.
"It is considered that the design provides a negligible and acceptable visual impact to the streetscape and the wider precinct," the report said.
Vehicle access to the proposed site, which forms an extension of Mount Buninyong and is residentially zoned, is provided through the south of Yendon No 2 Road via unmade crossovers.
Additionally, the number of car parking spots has increased from six to twelve with guests provided one uncovered car space per building and required staff given two uncovered car spaces.
"The location and volume of on-site parking is considered to be appropriate in the expert opinion of the project traffic engineer," the report said.
"It is also considered that the grouping together of the car spaces in two distinct areas will minimise any intrusion into the landscape from the required additional hard standing to accommodate the car spaces."
The application has also requested to remove three trees near the proposed accommodation. These trees, which mainly consist of blackberry and bracken trees, have been considered to be of a "moderate-low retention value and a limited useful life" according to arboricultural advice.
Further to the tribunal hearing, VCAT said a small-scale group accommodation "will have no significant impact on the amenity area as a consequence of the movement of people to and from the site".
The report has also spruiked the positive contributions the proposal could have for Buninyong and the wider Ballarat region through providing more tourism accommodation options.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
