The Ballarat community is wrapping its arms around a family whose young daughter is living with a rare form of epilepsy.
Arli Darrell, 3, has refractory epilepsy which cannot be controlled with medication. On an average day she has up to 10 seizures and on a bad day can have 30 to 40.
The ongoing seizure activity in her brain has caused global developmental delay, leaving her in a wheelchair and non-verbal.
But it hasn't robbed her of a "happy, sweet" personality which shines through and is the focus for mum Scarlett, dad Jesse and big brother Huey, 7.
The Wendouree family is determined to give Arli as normal of a childhood as they possibly can and the community have stepped in to help.
Invermay Primary School, which Huey attends, is organising a trivia night to raise funds for the family and Hop Temple will donate proceeds from musical bingo to the All for Arli fundraiser to allow the Darrells to buy equipment, make home renovations and pay for therapies to improve Arli's life.
"She is so happy and we just want her to be able to live her life to the best capacity and have that enjoyment every day," Ms Darrell said.
On the list are a hoist so Ms Darrell and her husband don't have to lift Arli to move her, home modifications including ramps and more concrete so Arli can enjoy more time outside, an adaptable bike and a swing.
"There's not a lot of accessible playgrounds in Ballarat and she just loves being outside and enjoying the weather. Even if it's raining she cracks up laughing. We just want to try and giver her as close to a normal childhood as possible - that would be everything for us," she said.
The family are awaiting the outcome of an NDIS review to see what they will provide, but it was a review they had to fight for after their first application was rejected.
"There's quite a few items we need," Ms Darrell said.
"Arli is nearly four and I'm not a big person so we need the hoist modification to lift her safely, ramps to the house and concrete ... even just everyday childhood things like trying to get a special bike provided and a swing for the backyard, things so she can live life as close to an a-typical child as possible.
"Usually we get a (NDIS) plan review every 12 months but with the way that things change so quickly, and she is growing so quickly, it's hard to stick to that 12 months and be able to plan ahead."
The family were thrust in to the world of special-needs children when Arli was just four months old and diagnosed with infantile spasms, a rare form of epilepsy.
Children can grow out of infantile spasms between the ages of two and four, but in Arli's case it has turned in to refractory epilepsy that is resistant to medication. There are no malformations in her brain causing the epilepsy, so surgery is not an option.
Arli's epilepsy is a mix of tonic-clonic seizures which affect her whole body, and absence seizures involving brief, sudden lapses of consciousness in which it seems she has 'zoned out' staring blankly into space for a few seconds.
Most seizures only last a few seconds to a minute but some longer ones mean her parents must administer emergency medication to ease them.
"We had a couple of hospital trips but now we've got emergency medication at home it's easier to manage rather than going in to (Ballarat) Base to get that administered," Ms Darrell said.
Each seizure leaves Arli exhausted and needing a nap.
"This is our normal and it has been for three and a half years now. I guess you just adjust to those daily things you have to deal with that may seem so terrifying to other people but for us it's just our everyday," Ms Darrell said.
"It's been a hard couple of years but we have gotten stronger. She is the happiest, sweetest little thing who barely complains no matter how much she is going through. She's always smiling or busy trying to chat even though she's non-verbal she is trying to say certain things.
"She's very happy within herself."
The family are waiting to hear whether Arli will be put on the waiting list for a vagal nerve stimulator implant which might help her seizures. The VNS can sense when there's seizure activity about to occur, or is occurring, and sends an electrical pulse up the vagal nerve to try and block it.
But they do not work for everyone and have differing levels of effectiveness.
"A lot of the time it's more that it would bring the seizures down in time, but with hers being quite quick we're not show how it would go," Ms Darrell said.
"It might be more subtle and it may not have an effect. It might be that in the first year it might only be a 10 per cent reduction but two to five years on it could be 80 per cent reduction."
Arli attends three-year-old kindergarten at Ballarat Specialist School, and will attend three days a week of four-year-old kinder there next year.
"If we can try to calm the seizures down a bit it will help her be able to build endurance and that's all we can ask at this point," Ms Darrell said.
"Of course we want to see her walk and talk and everything, but as long as she is happy I can handle the rest."
Helping the whole family cope is the Invermay Primary School community where Huey started school last year.
IN OTHER NEWS
"The whole school is quite familiar with Arli now. I'm on the Parents and Friends Committee so she comes to meetings, comes to assembly, they all know her and all the kids say hi to her," Ms Darrell said.
"There's been times where if she's been admitted to hospital via ambulance, that school has brought us dinner or called us in to the office and given us dinner; or I can send them a text asking them to keep an eye on Huey if it's been a bad day.
"They have been incredible since the first day we walked through there."
The school is looking for local businesses or people willing to sponsor the All for Arli trivia night on October 28 or donate items for a raffle and silent auction. The event will take place at Ballarat Specialist School Farm from 7.30pm. Tickets $20 from www.quickcliq.com.au
Contact www.facebook.com/arlisworldofe
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.