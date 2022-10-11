VCAT decision saves Webster Street tree

The Courier

Landmark Ballarat tree saved by VCAT decision overturning council permit

By Caleb Cluff
Updated October 11 2022 - 9:02am, first published 3:31am
A decision to approve the cutting down of a landmark tree in Webster Street made by City of Ballarat councillors, in the face of council's own advice to retain it, has been overturned by VCAT.

Senior Journalist, The Courier

