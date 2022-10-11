VCAT decision saves Webster Street tree

A decision to approve the cutting down of a landmark tree in Webster Street made by City of Ballarat councillors, in the face of council's own advice to retain it, has been overturned by VCAT.
The owners of the property at 113 Webster St sought permission from the council to have the tree removed as part of the land's development. They argued the tree prevented the re-installation of a Victorian-era bluestone and iron-post fence which existed at the front of a since-demolished heritage home on the block.
Their September 2021 application sought to have the large Marri or Red Flowering Gum, aged between 70 and 150 years old, felled by altering the existing 2015 planning permit, which originally protected the tree.
Council officers at that stage recommended council refuse the planning permit amendment, saying its removal would 'contravene objectives seeking to protect areas of natural and cultural significance and would adversely impact upon the established garden setting of the subject site and Webster Street in general'.
Councillor Belinda Coates put a motion to rejecting the application to fell the tree, supported by Crs Harris and Hargreaves. It was defeated five votes to three, with Cr Des Hudson saying the tree would one day die, while the fence might stand 'for 100 years'.
That opinion was dismissed by VCAT, which found on arborist's evidence the tree was healthy and sound, and the fence could be replaced in co-existence with the tree, providing some alterations were made to the fence footings.
"The fundamental question is whether the proposed tree removal will have an adverse impact on the character of the area. I find the subject tree makes a significant contribution to the amenity, aesthetic and cultural values of this urban character area," VCAT member Peter Gaschk found.
"It is also significant this area is designated as being of Special Significance. The loss of canopy trees that directly contribute to this special significance should not be undertaken lightly or randomly. I am satisfied the subject tree enhances the visual setting of the existing streetscape and provides important landscape context and character to the new dwelling built on the site."
Andrew Baird was one of the applicants opposing the tree's removal. He says his motivation was simple.
"It's a beautiful tree. It's harboured parrots and wildlife for years. That was my prime motivation. Obviously, we're very disappointed that councillors decided to go against their officer's professional opinion, and maybe some of them might learn from this."
VCAT also supported the view of council's heritage adviser that 'the tree is the only element of this site which remains in its original location and is intact (as opposed to the fence and other elements which have been lost and compromised) it is considered appropriate that the tree remain.'
The original 1860s house on the site, Glynderwen, (the home of Mr Baird's parents) was contentiously demolished in 2015 after the-then owner argued restoration works had made the building unstable. It's loss called into question the effectiveness - and willingness - of the City of Ballarat to enforce or examine heritage provisions, especially when the new house built on the site was faux-heritage.
At the time, City of Ballarat's director of growth and development Natalie Robertson said the demolition and 'reconstruction' of the Victorian house was allowed to proceed on the advice of a consulting heritage advisor.
"This matter was a genuine application: 'we want to demolish and reconstruct under the Heritage requirements', Ms Robertson told The Courier in 2020.
"So the required, approved path is followed. At every stage, however it can become a slow erosion. As the owner starts development those things that may have been seen to be able to be preserved are shown to be damaged or structurally unsound, even though your first advice may have indicated it was achievable."
The cost of the VCAT action to ratepayers was not immediately available.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.