The Courier

Ballarat Cafs and Neighbourhood House partner for gambling harm awareness events

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
October 11 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat East Neighbourhood House administrative assistant Holly Skilbeck (left) with Ballarat Cafs Gambling Help Community Engagement Officer John Bradshaw, and gambling harm minimisation advocate Lynda Genser. Picture by Adam Trafford

The negative impact of gambling on people's physical and mental health will be put under a spotlight next week, in two events looking to encourage talk, sharing and support.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.