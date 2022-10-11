The negative impact of gambling on people's physical and mental health will be put under a spotlight next week, in two events looking to encourage talk, sharing and support.
Gambling Harm Awareness week begins on October 17, with this year's theme asking gamblers "Could gambling be affecting your wellbeing?".
Ballarat Cafs gambling community engagement officer John Bradshaw said the impacts of gambling could take many forms.
"Every day we support people experiencing negative consequences from gambling, as well as those affected by someone else's gambling - but what harm looks like may surprise people," he said.
"It is widely understood that gambling can lead to financial losses and relationship difficulties.
"What is less often understood is that gambling can change how people feel and behave."
The question will be front-of-mind at a series of events by Ballarat Cafs and Ballarat East Neighbourhood House on October 19 and 20 at Barkly Square.
On Wednesday, October 19, Ballarat East Neighbourhood House will play host to local artist Kelsie White, who will host a watercolour painting workshop.
Participants will choose a personal story and depict this through the medium of watercolour painting.
Mr Bradshaw said sharing experiences and channeling creative energy helped breakdown stigma around gambling addiction, helping recovery.
"We know that when we sit down and share stories we connect with each other," he said.
"When we do that, especially when we talk around issues that contain stigma, we start to break down those barriers and open up to each other.
"That is the intention of this event. We do what we enjoy doing, we connect with each other and share stories of hope and recovery."
On Thursday, October 20, a panel discussion will take place at the Barkly Square Theatrette with Paul Fung, a health and wellness advocate with the Victorian Responsible Gambling Foundation.
Mr Fung has had multiple media appearances on the ABC, SBS and The Project discussing his recovery from gambling addiction, which began when he was a teenager.
The panel will be hosted by Lynda Genser, herself a lived experience advocate for gambling harm reduction.
Ms Genser is a 16 years "sober" former gambling addict and has worked as a lived experience member of organisations such as the Victorian Responsible Gambling Foundation, Gambling Harm Prevention Ballarat and the All-In initiative.
"I wasn't one of the lucky ones, in the sense that I did not have that during my recovery, but I did have gambler's help," she said.
"I had one good counsellor, another good counsellor, and then I decided to take a break - but there is always a third one in line if I need it."
She said community events, such as the one at Barkly Square next week, made the road to recovery much easier for former gambling addicts.
"It is much easier now because I am not shy about putting my name to things. It was very difficult at first because I had lost a lot of my friends. I have one or two now who still speak to me," she said.
"I was lucky my family stood by me. It is much, much easier now.
"It is like anything else, it is an addiction. If you know that it happens to other people, you are willing to share your story and get help. But if you don't know anyone else who has struggled with it you may be ashamed to seek help.
"The more we make a fuss about it the better it is. Just like anything else."
To register for either event, visit https://www.ballarateastnh.org.au/support/gambling-harm-awareness.
Anyone negatively affected by their own or someone else's gambling is encouraged to call Cafs Ballarat on 5337 3333 or the 24/7 Gambler's Help line on 1800 858 858 for free, confidential advice, support and referral.
