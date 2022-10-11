Ballarat's public Wi-Fi network to get 5GB data upgrade

Ballarat's free public Wi-Fi is about to get an upgrade, as the state government looks to continue the service for seven more years.
The VicFreeWifi service is available at hotspots across Ballarat, including the Bridge Mall, Town Hall, Lake Wendouree, Botanical Gardens, the Art Gallery Precinct and Visitor Information Centre.
Under the new upgrades, users will now have access to 5GB of data per device per day, up from 1GB previously.
A state government spokesperson said since the internet service was implemented, users had logged onto the service around four million times.
"That's enough data to upload 2,500 photos, send 10,000 instant messages and stream 1,000 songs," the spokesperson said.
"It's also enough to meet the growing needs of local businesses and community, allowing up to seven hours of video conferencing and 24 hours of voice calls."
A trial of the program first began in 2014, and only offered 250MB of data within 200m of the Town Hall.
The free Wi-Fi service has been provided by iiNet thanks to a $6.7 million state government grant in 2014 to operate the service in Ballarat, Melbourne and Bendigo.
IT guru George Fong said residents should be cautious when using public hot spots.
"Given that it's an open Wi-Fi system, there are sensible cautions people need to take," he said.
"Make sure you have a decent firewall. There are bad guys, as well as good guys, who use open networks."
The upgrade is part of Connecting Victoria, an initiative providing a variety of telecommunications projects across the state.
Thousands more Victorians will have access to faster and more reliable internet from next year as part of a $250 million state government program.
More than 130,000 businesses and households in Melbourne's outer suburbs and parts of regional Victoria will get a broadband boost of around one gigabit per second through upgraded digital infrastructure.
At least 2000 kilometres of fibre will be installed in more than 180 locations, including 150 areas in regional Victoria such as tourism hotspot Mount Buller.
The Victorian government has partnered with internet companies OptiComm, Swoop and The National Broadband Network (NBN) for the project, due to be rolled out by 2025.
NBN will deliver the vast majority of the broadband upgrades through a $195.4 million agreement as part of the Connecting Victoria broadband program.
Minister for Innovation, Medical Research and the Digital Economy Jaala Pulford said faster internet would improve daily life.
"Better connectivity means Victorians can access the internet more easily for work, study and in their daily lives, which in today's digital world, it's no longer an option - it's a necessity," Ms Pulford said.
