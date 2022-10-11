The Courier

State government continues Ballarat Wi-Fi service, adds more data

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated October 11 2022 - 9:40pm, first published 9:30pm
Ballarat's public Wi-Fi network to get 5GB data upgrade

Ballarat's free public Wi-Fi is about to get an upgrade, as the state government looks to continue the service for seven more years.

