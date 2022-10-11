THE CITY'S major hospital emergency department continues to experience high patient demand and staffing pressures, despite the seemingly ease in COVID-19 infections.
A Grampians Health Ballarat spokesperson said the virus was still impacting staffing levels but this had been alleviated in line with a state-wide drop in active COVID-19 cases.
This was particularly evident in Grampians Health not needing to call a code yellow, for staffing pressures, at Ballarat Base Hospital in past weeks as was regularly enforced until August.
"While it is a fine balance, it is important that our staff take much-needed leave," the spokesperson said. "It is important that individuals schedule their time off and that they are supported to rest and recuperate wherever possible."
This comes as Grampians Health's COVID-19 vaccination centre, across from the hospital on Drummond Street, prepares to close in a fortnight's time.
Clinic hours will continue to decrease to only operate Monday to Wednesday, 8.30am to 3pm until the clinic is permanently closed on October 27.
Grampians Health will continue to offer mobile jabs until December 31.
IN OTHER NEWS
The health service also ceased operations via its drive-through testing site on Creswick Road a fortnight ago due to diminishing demand for polymerase chain reaction swabs - better known as PCR tests.
Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms or seeking a vaccination is urged to contact UFS COVID-19 clinic on the corner of Dana and Drummond streets.
There were 187 reported new active COVID-19 cases in Ballarat last week, Victoria's health department data shows.
If you do not need time-sensitive emergency care, or if you are unsure, while you are at home consider contacting:
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.