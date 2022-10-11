The Courier

UFS clinic to open by Christmas for Ballarat emergency care

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated October 11 2022 - 9:42pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UFS chief executive officer Matt Vagg with Grampians Health emergency department nurse unit manager Grant Berriman and Western Victoria Primary Health Network chairmanager Rowena Clift. Picture by Adam Trafford

A NEW urgent care clinic will be open by Christmas in a bid to ease the prolonged strain on the city's emergency departments.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.