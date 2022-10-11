The Courier
Home/Video
Watch

Ballarat SES leaders warn locals to prepare for potential flooding

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated October 11 2022 - 9:20am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DIY sandbags are available for Moorabool ratepayers at the council office in Ballan. Picture by Gabrielle Hodson.

People across the greater Ballarat region are being advised to check the State Emergency Service website for historical flood risks - and get sandbags ready if necessarily.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.