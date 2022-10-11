People across the greater Ballarat region are being advised to check the State Emergency Service website for historical flood risks - and get sandbags ready if necessarily.
As much as 90mm of rain is predicted for the region between Wednesday night and Friday morning. A severe weather warning for heavy rainfall has been issued as a result.
"Make sure people reach out to their community and their neighbours," SES Midwest operations officer Gavin Kelly said.
"We want everyone to look out for each other.
"The amount of flood rescues we had last week was pretty significant - and I'm not sure people are heeding the messages about floodwaters.
"It takes just 15cm of water for a small car to float away."
Mr Kelly said the SES website had a wealth of information about flooding in specific areas of the state.
"It's just a matter of going to the flood guides section of ses.vic,gov.au and looking up your council.
"Towns with a history of flooding will also be listed."
The website singles out central Ballarat, Ballarat East, Miners Rest, Delacombe and Alfredton as especially at risk.
In Golden Plains, areas to watch include Haddon, Smythesdale and Smythes Creek.
Moorabool's worst suburban area for flooding is along the main street of Bacchus Marsh - while it was Clunes and Creswick in the Hepburn Shire.
And in Pyrenees, the SES warned to be wary of floods in Beaufort, Avoca and Natte Yaloak.
Mr Kelly also advised people to keep an eye out for SES social media posts.
"People need to be mindful of how quickly these floods can happen," ther Ballarat-based officer said.
"These events can develop without notice.
"We only have 5000 volunteers across the entire state - and even if your unit has good membership, you still have to get from A to B."
Do-it-yourself sandbags are available from councils and fire stations across the region including:
The SES has also produced a guide on the best way to fill the hessian bags.
"With a home on a concrete slab, you'd want to sandbag the doors - but with a home on stumps, there is pretty much nothing you can do except put all your electrical goods up high and turn the power off," Mr Kelly said.
"One thing with floodwater - it's often dirty with either soil and pollutants.
"There could be submerged rubbish in there, dead animals and septic tank runoff.
"You honestly don't know what's in it and you can't see what's underneath."
He said 90mm of rain was at "the extreme end" of the forecast - soil was now so waterlogged across the region, it could no longer absorb rain - creating a greater flood risk.
"This is not going to finish on Saturday with nice blue skies," Mr Kelly said.
"This kind of rain could go on all season."
The national SES storm and flood hotline is 13 25 00. In a life-threatening emergency, call triple zero.
